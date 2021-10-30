On Air: Federal News Network program
PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 4:38 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Port Royal Golf Course
Southampton, Bermuda
Purse: $6.5 Million
Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71
Third Round

Taylor Pendrith 70-61-65_196

Danny Lee 67-67-65_199

Lucas Herbert 70-65-65_200

Patrick Rodgers 68-64-69_201

Vincent Whaley 66-67-68_201

Justin Lower 67-68-67_202

Peter Malnati 70-65-67_202

Curtis Thompson 69-67-67_203

Patrick Flavin 69-66-68_203

Garrick Higgo 67-72-65_204

Dylan Wu 69-69-66_204

Graeme McDowell 70-67-67_204

Adam Svensson 68-68-68_204

Peter Uihlein 71-65-68_204

Chad Ramey 65-71-68_204

David Skinns 67-67-70_204

Jonathan Byrd 72-68-65_205

Greyson Sigg 68-71-66_205

Stephan Jaeger 72-67-66_205

J.J. Spaun 73-65-67_205

Patrick Reed 68-69-68_205

Ben Kohles 74-68-64_206

Brian Gay 75-67-64_206

Mito Pereira 73-68-65_206

Brandon Wu 70-70-66_206

Matt Fitzpatrick 71-68-67_206

Luke Donald 72-66-68_206

Mark Hubbard 74-63-69_206

Guido Migliozzi 72-65-69_206

Davis Riley 71-66-69_206

Alex Smalley 69-67-70_206

Johnson Wagner 74-67-66_207

Russell Knox 72-68-67_207

Thomas Detry 73-66-68_207

Brett Drewitt 72-66-69_207

Seamus Power 67-70-70_207

Adam Hadwin 74-66-68_208

Sangmoon Bae 71-69-68_208

Austin Eckroat 68-71-69_208

Scott Gutschewski 69-70-69_208

Dylan Frittelli 68-70-70_208

Chase Seiffert 71-65-72_208

Seung-Yul Noh 73-69-67_209

Scott Brown 71-69-69_209

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-68-70_209

Kramer Hickok 70-68-71_209

D.A. Points 69-69-71_209

Matthias Schwab 74-63-72_209

Ludvig Aberg 68-68-73_209

Scott Stallings 74-68-68_210

David Hearn 69-72-69_210

Ben Crane 71-68-71_210

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-72-71_210

Sean O’Hair 69-68-73_210

Brandon Hagy 65-72-73_210

Jim Knous 76-66-69_211

Camilo Villegas 77-65-69_211

David Lingmerth 75-67-69_211

Seth Reeves 69-72-70_211

Aaron Rai 71-69-71_211

Denny McCarthy 72-68-71_211

Robert Garrigus 72-67-72_211

Max McGreevy 73-65-73_211

Lee Hodges 72-70-70_212

Kurt Kitayama 74-68-70_212

Sepp Straka 74-67-71_212

Kyle Wilshire 73-67-72_212

Sahith Theegala 74-66-72_212

Nick Watney 70-72-71_213

Ben Martin 71-70-72_213

Ryan Armour 73-69-72_214

John Senden 72-70-72_214

Hayden Buckley 71-68-75_214

John Merrick 72-68-76_216

Arjun Atwal 70-72-75_217

