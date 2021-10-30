PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|Purse: $6.5 Million
|Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71
|Third Round
Taylor Pendrith 70-61-65_196
Danny Lee 67-67-65_199
Lucas Herbert 70-65-65_200
Patrick Rodgers 68-64-69_201
Vincent Whaley 66-67-68_201
Justin Lower 67-68-67_202
Peter Malnati 70-65-67_202
Curtis Thompson 69-67-67_203
Patrick Flavin 69-66-68_203
Garrick Higgo 67-72-65_204
Dylan Wu 69-69-66_204
Graeme McDowell 70-67-67_204
Adam Svensson 68-68-68_204
Peter Uihlein 71-65-68_204
Chad Ramey 65-71-68_204
David Skinns 67-67-70_204
Jonathan Byrd 72-68-65_205
Greyson Sigg 68-71-66_205
Stephan Jaeger 72-67-66_205
J.J. Spaun 73-65-67_205
Patrick Reed 68-69-68_205
Ben Kohles 74-68-64_206
Brian Gay 75-67-64_206
Mito Pereira 73-68-65_206
Brandon Wu 70-70-66_206
Matt Fitzpatrick 71-68-67_206
Luke Donald 72-66-68_206
Mark Hubbard 74-63-69_206
Guido Migliozzi 72-65-69_206
Davis Riley 71-66-69_206
Alex Smalley 69-67-70_206
Johnson Wagner 74-67-66_207
Russell Knox 72-68-67_207
Thomas Detry 73-66-68_207
Brett Drewitt 72-66-69_207
Seamus Power 67-70-70_207
Adam Hadwin 74-66-68_208
Sangmoon Bae 71-69-68_208
Austin Eckroat 68-71-69_208
Scott Gutschewski 69-70-69_208
Dylan Frittelli 68-70-70_208
Chase Seiffert 71-65-72_208
Seung-Yul Noh 73-69-67_209
Scott Brown 71-69-69_209
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-68-70_209
Kramer Hickok 70-68-71_209
D.A. Points 69-69-71_209
Matthias Schwab 74-63-72_209
Ludvig Aberg 68-68-73_209
Scott Stallings 74-68-68_210
David Hearn 69-72-69_210
Ben Crane 71-68-71_210
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-72-71_210
Sean O’Hair 69-68-73_210
Brandon Hagy 65-72-73_210
Jim Knous 76-66-69_211
Camilo Villegas 77-65-69_211
David Lingmerth 75-67-69_211
Seth Reeves 69-72-70_211
Aaron Rai 71-69-71_211
Denny McCarthy 72-68-71_211
Robert Garrigus 72-67-72_211
Max McGreevy 73-65-73_211
Lee Hodges 72-70-70_212
Kurt Kitayama 74-68-70_212
Sepp Straka 74-67-71_212
Kyle Wilshire 73-67-72_212
Sahith Theegala 74-66-72_212
Nick Watney 70-72-71_213
Ben Martin 71-70-72_213
Ryan Armour 73-69-72_214
John Senden 72-70-72_214
Hayden Buckley 71-68-75_214
John Merrick 72-68-76_216
Arjun Atwal 70-72-75_217
