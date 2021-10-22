Trending:
PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 7:02 pm
1 min read
      
Friday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Purse: $2 Million
First Round

Steven Alker 32-31_63

Steve Flesch 33-31_64

Stephen Ames 33-33_66

Bob Estes 33-33_66

Doug Barron 34-32_66

Matt Gogel 35-31_66

Bernhard Langer 34-32_66

Shane Bertsch 36-31_67

Tim Petrovic 33-34_67

Kirk Triplett 33-35_68

Gene Sauers 33-35_68

Tim Herron 36-32_68

Tom Byrum 34-34_68

Ken Duke 35-33_68

Alex Cejka 36-32_68

Jeff Sluman 36-32_68

Kenny Perry 35-34_69

Tom Lehman 35-34_69

Brandt Jobe 36-33_69

David Toms 35-34_69

Stephen Dodd 35-34_69

Darren Clarke 34-35_69

Retief Goosen 33-36_69

José María Olazábal 34-35_69

Jim Furyk 35-34_69

Marco Dawson 33-37_70

Cameron Beckman 36-34_70

Billy Mayfair 36-34_70

Scott Parel 34-36_70

Ernie Els 37-33_70

Rocco Mediate 38-33_71

Joe Durant 37-34_71

Dicky Pride 34-37_71

Billy Andrade 37-34_71

Phil Mickelson 36-35_71

Glen Day 37-34_71

Scott Dunlap 35-36_71

David McKenzie 36-35_71

Brett Quigley 35-36_71

Jay Haas 36-35_71

Woody Austin 36-35_71

Paul Stankowski 35-36_71

Jeff Maggert 35-37_72

Duffy Waldorf 33-39_72

Chris DiMarco 38-34_77

Rod Pampling 37-35_72

Willie Wood 35-37_72

Vijay Singh 41-32_73

Paul Goydos 36-37_73

Stephen Leaney 36-37_73

Wes Short, Jr. 39-34_73

Kent Jones 35-38_73

K.J. Choi 38-35_73

Mike Weir 36-37_73

Davis Love III 36-37_73

Thongchai Jaidee 37-36_73

Lee Janzen 37-37_74

Paul Broadhurst 37-37_74

Robert Karlsson 36-38_74

Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-40_74

Colin Montgomerie 38-38_76

Tom Gillis 38-38_76

Tom Pernice Jr. 38-41_79

Ken Tanigawa 42-38_80

Withdrew

John Daly

