PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 8:05 pm
Friday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse $7 million
Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72
Second Round

Will Zalatoris 70-61_131

Nick Watney 65-66_131

Sahith Theegala 64-67_131

Cameron Young 67-65_132

Hayden Buckley 67-65_132

Roger Sloan 66-67_133

Aaron Wise 68-66_134

Stephan Jaeger 68-66_134

Henrik Norlander 68-66_134

Sam Burns 68-66_134

Denny McCarthy 69-65_134

Kurt Kitayama 66-68_134

C.T. Pan 68-67_135

Andy Ogletree 67-68_135

Harold Varner III 65-71_136

Dylan Frittelli 69-67_136

Jimmy Walker 70-66_136

Nate Lashley 70-66_136

Nick Hardy 70-66_136

Paul Barjon 70-66_136

Kevin Streelman 68-68_136

Andrew Landry 68-68_136

Sungjae Im 67-69_136

Corey Conners 67-69_136

Tyler Duncan 68-68_136

Trey Mullinax 70-66_136

Russell Knox 71-66_137

Si Woo Kim 66-71_137

Charley Hoffman 69-68_137

Cameron Tringale 71-66_137

Peter Malnati 70-67_137

Kyle Reifers 69-68_137

Joseph Bramlett 70-67_137

Taylor Pendrith 71-66_137

Sam Ryder 70-67_137

William McGirt 69-68_137

Brandon Hagy 71-66_137

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 69-68_137

Seth Reeves 71-66_137

Grant Hirschman 70-67_137

Austin Cook 68-70_138

Doug Ghim 68-70_138

J.J. Spaun 69-69_138

Chesson Hadley 69-69_138

Ryan Moore 71-67_138

Chris Kirk 70-68_138

Mito Pereira 71-67_138

Adam Hadwin 67-71_138

John Huh 71-67_138

Mackenzie Hughes 72-66_138

Michael Thompson 70-68_138

Joel Dahmen 68-70_138

Lucas Glover 67-71_138

Taylor Moore 67-71_138

Brendan Steele 69-70_139

Adam Long 70-69_139

Sung Kang 68-71_139

Lee Hodges 72-67_139

Alex Smalley 76-63_139

Davis Thompson 70-69_139

Emiliano Grillo 70-69_139

Doc Redman 69-70_139

Luke List 69-70_139

Matthew Wolff 68-71_139

Brice Garnett 72-67_139

Chad Ramey 70-69_139

Vincent Whaley 68-71_139

Andrew Novak 72-67_139

The following players failed to make the cut.

Brian Stuard 70-70_140

Anirban Lahiri 69-71_140

Lanto Griffin 68-72_140

Hudson Swafford 71-69_140

Gary Woodland 67-73_140

Sergio Garcia 70-70_140

Ben Kohles 70-70_140

Dawie van der Walt 71-69_140

Brandon Wu 69-71_140

Max McGreevy 72-68_140

Patrick Rodgers 71-69_140

Adam Schenk 72-68_140

Martin Laird 69-71_140

Matthias Schwab 71-69_140

Scott Gutschewski 72-68_140

Davis Riley 71-69_140

Dylan Wu 70-70_140

Keegan Bradley 72-69_141

Rory Sabbatini 69-72_141

Tyler McCumber 71-70_141

Jared Wolfe 73-68_141

Bill Haas 72-69_141

J.T. Poston 69-72_141

Joshua Creel 74-67_141

Curtis Thompson 72-69_141

Quade Cummins 70-71_141

Kramer Hickok 71-71_142

Tom Hoge 73-69_142

Brandt Snedeker 69-73_142

Seamus Power 72-70_142

K.H. Lee 72-70_142

Brendon Todd 72-70_142

Carlos Ortiz 71-71_142

Scott Stallings 71-72_143

Bronson Burgoon 73-70_143

Kevin Chappell 71-72_143

Sebastián Muñoz 71-72_143

Ryan Armour 72-71_143

Adam Svensson 74-69_143

Zach Johnson 73-70_143

Chez Reavie 71-72_143

Lucas Herbert 69-74_143

Camilo Villegas 71-73_144

Brian Gay 71-73_144

Nick Taylor 74-70_144

Sepp Straka 73-71_144

David Lipsky 71-73_144

Aaron Rai 73-71_144

Seung-Yul Noh 72-72_144

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-73_144

Keith Mitchell 73-71_144

Wyndham Clark 71-73_144

Bo Van Pelt 72-73_145

Michael Gligic 73-72_145

Robert Streb 71-74_145

Patton Kizzire 67-78_145

John Augenstein 71-74_145

Kevin Tway 74-72_146

Martin Trainer 71-75_146

Cohen Trolio 71-75_146

Greg Sonnier 74-72_146

Scott Piercy 75-71_146

Cam Davis 72-74_146

Matt Wallace 72-74_146

Callum Tarren 71-75_146

Cody Gribble 75-72_147

Greyson Sigg 77-70_147

Jonas Blixt 75-72_147

Brett Drewitt 75-72_147

Matthew NeSmith 74-74_148

Andrew Putnam 75-73_148

David Skinns 76-72_148

Kelly Kraft 76-74_150

Sam Saunders 76-77_153

Richy Werenski 80-74_154

Kevin Stadler 83-78_161

