PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Par Scores

|Thursday
|At TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $7 Million
|Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
|First Round
Sung Kang 30-31_61 -10
Sungjae Im 32-31_63 -8
Charley Hoffman 31-32_63 -8
Chad Ramey 34-29_63 -8
Adam Schenk 31-33_64 -7
Talor Gooch 32-32_64 -7
Chesson Hadley 32-32_64 -7
Matt Jones 32-32_64 -7
Matthew Wolff 33-31_64 -7
Nick Taylor 31-34_65 -6
Hideki Matsuyama 33-32_65 -6
Louis Oosthuizen 32-33_65 -6
Taylor Pendrith 32-33_65 -6
Brandon Hagy 34-31_65 -6
Anirban Lahiri 33-32_65 -6
Rory Sabbatini 31-34_65 -6
Cameron Tringale 34-32_66 -5
Corey Conners 31-35_66 -5
William McGirt 31-35_66 -5
Seamus Power 32-34_66 -5
Matt Kuchar 31-35_66 -5
Tom Hoge 34-32_66 -5
Hayden Buckley 33-33_66 -5
Mito Pereira 31-35_66 -5
Alex Smalley 33-33_66 -5
Sam Burns 32-34_66 -5
Lee Hodges 33-33_66 -5
Harry Higgs 32-34_66 -5
Harry Hall 32-34_66 -5
Taylor Moore 34-32_66 -5
Tyler McCumber 34-33_67 -4
Bronson Burgoon 34-33_67 -4
James Hahn 33-34_67 -4
Matt Wallace 33-34_67 -4
Pat Perez 31-36_67 -4
Cam Davis 35-32_67 -4
Viktor Hovland 35-32_67 -4
Jason Kokrak 34-33_67 -4
Hudson Swafford 34-33_67 -4
Marc Leishman 35-32_67 -4
Garrick Higgo 34-33_67 -4
Peter Malnati 34-33_67 -4
Ryan Moore 34-33_67 -4
Greyson Sigg 32-35_67 -4
Jesse Mueller 32-35_67 -4
Russell Henley 32-35_67 -4
Nick Watney 32-35_67 -4
Emiliano Grillo 35-32_67 -4
Henrik Norlander 34-33_67 -4
Andrew Putnam 34-33_67 -4
Adam Hadwin 34-33_67 -4
Martin Laird 33-34_67 -4
Joel Dahmen 33-34_67 -4
Robert Streb 31-36_67 -4
Nate Lashley 35-32_67 -4
Charles Howell III 35-32_67 -4
Camilo Villegas 32-35_67 -4
Sam Ryder 33-34_67 -4
Kevin Yu 34-33_67 -4
Aaron Wise 33-35_68 -3
Denny McCarthy 32-36_68 -3
Scott Stallings 34-34_68 -3
Will Zalatoris 34-34_68 -3
Brian Harman 33-35_68 -3
Charl Schwartzel 36-32_68 -3
Martin Trainer 34-34_68 -3
Brandt Snedeker 34-34_68 -3
Patton Kizzire 32-36_68 -3
Paul Casey 32-36_68 -3
Jim Herman 36-32_68 -3
Brian Stuard 31-37_68 -3
Joseph Bramlett 33-35_68 -3
Bill Haas 33-35_68 -3
Wyndham Clark 31-37_68 -3
Brooks Koepka 34-34_68 -3
Richy Werenski 35-33_68 -3
K.H. Lee 35-33_68 -3
Jimmy Walker 34-34_68 -3
Brian Gay 34-34_68 -3
Jared Wolfe 34-34_68 -3
Rasmus Hojgaard 34-34_68 -3
Seth Reeves 34-34_68 -3
Doug Ghim 31-38_69 -2
Ian Poulter 34-35_69 -2
Matthew NeSmith 34-35_69 -2
Ryan Palmer 36-33_69 -2
Stewart Cink 32-37_69 -2
J.T. Poston 32-37_69 -2
Jonas Blixt 34-35_69 -2
Mark Hubbard 33-36_69 -2
Michael Thompson 35-34_69 -2
Adam Long 35-34_69 -2
Danny Willett 35-34_69 -2
Carlos Ortiz 33-36_69 -2
Lucas Glover 37-32_69 -2
Kelly Kraft 33-36_69 -2
Curtis Thompson 35-34_69 -2
Davis Riley 35-34_69 -2
Adam Scott 35-35_70 -1
Kevin Kisner 35-35_70 -1
Zach Johnson 33-37_70 -1
Si Woo Kim 36-34_70 -1
Aaron Rai 38-32_70 -1
Maverick McNealy 34-36_70 -1
J.J. Spaun 34-36_70 -1
Francesco Molinari 34-36_70 -1
Graeme McDowell 34-36_70 -1
Keith Mitchell 36-34_70 -1
Sahith Theegala 36-34_70 -1
Cameron Young 34-36_70 -1
Brendan Steele 36-35_71 E
Harris English 35-36_71 E
Patrick Reed 34-37_71 E
Adam Svensson 33-38_71 E
Sepp Straka 36-35_71 E
Abraham Ancer 34-37_71 E
Webb Simpson 34-37_71 E
Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71 E
Andrew Landry 34-37_71 E
Chez Reavie 34-37_71 E
Roger Sloan 37-34_71 E
Doc Redman 37-34_71 E
Kevin Streelman 35-36_71 E
Trey Mullinax 36-35_71 E
Kyle Westmoreland 33-38_71 E
Dylan Frittelli 35-37_72 +1
Lanto Griffin 37-35_72 +1
Seung-Yul Noh 33-39_72 +1
Stephan Jaeger 36-36_72 +1
Luke List 33-39_72 +1
Hank Lebioda 34-38_72 +1
Joaquin Niemann 36-36_72 +1
Rickie Fowler 37-35_72 +1
Scott Piercy 36-36_72 +1
Russell Knox 36-36_72 +1
Kevin Tway 37-36_73 +2
Kevin Chappell 35-38_73 +2
Brandon Wu 38-35_73 +2
Jin Jeong 41-32_73 +2
Kyle Stanley 35-38_73 +2
Brice Garnett 35-38_73 +2
Troy Merritt 38-35_73 +2
Scottie Scheffler 34-40_74 +3
Sebastián Muñoz 35-40_75 +4
