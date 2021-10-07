Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 10:00 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $7 Million
Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
First Round

Sung Kang 30-31_61

Sungjae Im 32-31_63

Charley Hoffman 31-32_63

Chad Ramey 34-29_63

Adam Schenk 31-33_64

Talor Gooch 32-32_64

Chesson Hadley 32-32_64

Matt Jones 32-32_64

Matthew Wolff 33-31_64

Nick Taylor 31-34_65

Hideki Matsuyama 33-32_65

Louis Oosthuizen 32-33_65

Taylor Pendrith 32-33_65

        Read more: Sports News

Brandon Hagy 34-31_65

Anirban Lahiri 33-32_65

Rory Sabbatini 31-34_65

Cameron Tringale 34-32_66

Corey Conners 31-35_66

William McGirt 31-35_66

Seamus Power 32-34_66

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Matt Kuchar 31-35_66

Tom Hoge 34-32_66

Hayden Buckley 33-33_66

Mito Pereira 31-35_66

Alex Smalley 33-33_66

Sam Burns 32-34_66

Lee Hodges 33-33_66

Harry Higgs 32-34_66

Harry Hall 32-34_66

Taylor Moore 34-32_66

Tyler McCumber 34-33_67

Bronson Burgoon 34-33_67

James Hahn 33-34_67

Matt Wallace 33-34_67

Pat Perez 31-36_67

Cam Davis 35-32_67

Viktor Hovland 35-32_67

Jason Kokrak 34-33_67

Hudson Swafford 34-33_67

Marc Leishman 35-32_67

Garrick Higgo 34-33_67

Peter Malnati 34-33_67

Ryan Moore 34-33_67

Greyson Sigg 32-35_67

Jesse Mueller 32-35_67

Russell Henley 32-35_67

Nick Watney 32-35_67

Emiliano Grillo 35-32_67

Henrik Norlander 34-33_67

Andrew Putnam 34-33_67

Adam Hadwin 34-33_67

Martin Laird 33-34_67

Joel Dahmen 33-34_67

Robert Streb 31-36_67

Nate Lashley 35-32_67

Charles Howell III 35-32_67

Camilo Villegas 32-35_67

Sam Ryder 33-34_67

Kevin Yu 34-33_67

Aaron Wise 33-35_68

Denny McCarthy 32-36_68

Scott Stallings 34-34_68

Will Zalatoris 34-34_68

Brian Harman 33-35_68

Charl Schwartzel 36-32_68

Martin Trainer 34-34_68

Brandt Snedeker 34-34_68

Patton Kizzire 32-36_68

Paul Casey 32-36_68

Jim Herman 36-32_68

Brian Stuard 31-37_68

Joseph Bramlett 33-35_68

Bill Haas 33-35_68

Wyndham Clark 31-37_68

Brooks Koepka 34-34_68

Richy Werenski 35-33_68

K.H. Lee 35-33_68

Jimmy Walker 34-34_68

Brian Gay 34-34_68

Jared Wolfe 34-34_68

Rasmus Hojgaard 34-34_68

Seth Reeves 34-34_68

Doug Ghim 31-38_69

Ian Poulter 34-35_69

Matthew NeSmith 34-35_69

Ryan Palmer 36-33_69

Stewart Cink 32-37_69

J.T. Poston 32-37_69

Jonas Blixt 34-35_69

Mark Hubbard 33-36_69

Michael Thompson 35-34_69

Adam Long 35-34_69

Danny Willett 35-34_69

Carlos Ortiz 33-36_69

Lucas Glover 37-32_69

Kelly Kraft 33-36_69

Curtis Thompson 35-34_69

Davis Riley 35-34_69

Adam Scott 35-35_70

Kevin Kisner 35-35_70

Zach Johnson 33-37_70

Si Woo Kim 36-34_70

Aaron Rai 38-32_70

Maverick McNealy 34-36_70

J.J. Spaun 34-36_70

Francesco Molinari 34-36_70

Graeme McDowell 34-36_70

Keith Mitchell 36-34_70

Sahith Theegala 36-34_70

Cameron Young 34-36_70

Brendan Steele 36-35_71

Harris English 35-36_71

Patrick Reed 34-37_71

Adam Svensson 33-38_71

Sepp Straka 36-35_71

Abraham Ancer 34-37_71

Webb Simpson 34-37_71

Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71

Andrew Landry 34-37_71

Chez Reavie 34-37_71

Roger Sloan 37-34_71

Doc Redman 37-34_71

Kevin Streelman 35-36_71

Trey Mullinax 36-35_71

Kyle Westmoreland 33-38_71

Dylan Frittelli 35-37_72

Lanto Griffin 37-35_72

Seung-Yul Noh 33-39_72

Stephan Jaeger 36-36_72

Luke List 33-39_72

Hank Lebioda 34-38_72

Joaquin Niemann 36-36_72

Rickie Fowler 37-35_72

Scott Piercy 36-36_72

Russell Knox 36-36_72

Kevin Tway 37-36_73

Kevin Chappell 35-38_73

Brandon Wu 38-35_73

Jin Jeong 41-32_73

Kyle Stanley 35-38_73

Brice Garnett 35-38_73

Troy Merritt 38-35_73

Scottie Scheffler 34-40_74

Sebastián Muñoz 35-40_75

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|4 OPS2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture officials remove giant hornets nest