PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores

|Sunday
|At The Summit Club
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $9.75 Million
|Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
|Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
|Final Round
Rory McIlroy (500), $1,755,000 68-67-62-66_263
Collin Morikawa (300), $1,053,000 67-70-65-62_264
Keith Mitchell (163), $565,500 62-64-73-67_266
Rickie Fowler (163), $565,500 66-66-63-71_266
Talor Gooch (96), $342,469 67-68-70-62_267
Sam Burns (96), $342,469 67-68-66-66_267
Aaron Wise (96), $342,469 66-67-68-66_267
Adam Scott (96), $342,469 68-63-67-69_267
Sungjae Im (70), $243,750 68-69-67-64_268
Gary Woodland (70), $243,750 68-69-66-65_268
Harry Higgs (70), $243,750 64-67-70-67_268
Cameron Smith (70), $243,750 66-67-67-68_268
Robert Streb (70), $243,750 61-72-65-70_268
Webb Simpson (54), $169,065 69-69-66-65_269
Jhonattan Vegas (54), $169,065 66-69-68-66_269
Chris Kirk (54), $169,065 68-67-68-66_269
Abraham Ancer (54), $169,065 70-65-63-71_269
Emiliano Grillo (43), $116,331 72-68-69-61_270
Xander Schauffele (43), $116,331 69-69-69-63_270
Justin Thomas (43), $116,331 69-67-70-64_270
Jordan Spieth (43), $116,331 66-65-72-67_270
Viktor Hovland (43), $116,331 65-68-70-67_270
Ian Poulter (43), $116,331 66-67-67-70_270
Tyrrell Hatton (43), $116,331 67-65-67-71_270
Sergio Garcia (31), $70,506 65-70-69-67_271
K.H. Lee (31), $70,506 67-72-66-66_271
Paul Casey (31), $70,506 68-65-70-68_271
Mackenzie Hughes (31), $70,506 71-62-70-68_271
Carlos Ortiz (31), $70,506 71-65-67-68_271
Russell Henley (31), $70,506 68-69-65-69_271
Erik van Rooyen (31), $70,506 67-66-68-70_271
Tom Hoge (22), $51,610 71-68-68-65_272
Keegan Bradley (22), $51,610 70-66-69-67_272
Seonghyeon Kim (0), $51,610 68-63-72-69_272
Hudson Swafford (22), $51,610 65-69-69-69_272
Sung Kang (22), $51,610 71-64-67-70_272
Harold Varner III (22), $51,610 67-70-66-69_272
Marc Leishman (15), $37,635 70-69-70-64_273
Scottie Scheffler (15), $37,635 66-71-71-65_273
Louis Oosthuizen (15), $37,635 70-71-65-67_273
Matt Jones (15), $37,635 70-69-66-68_273
Brooks Koepka (15), $37,635 67-70-68-68_273
Tommy Fleetwood (15), $37,635 68-72-64-69_273
Maverick McNealy (15), $37,635 69-65-69-70_273
Tony Finau (10), $27,008 68-71-70-65_274
Dustin Johnson (10), $27,008 74-66-67-67_274
Lucas Glover (10), $27,008 69-70-65-70_274
Joaquin Niemann (10), $27,008 67-69-67-71_274
Joohyung Kim (0), $21,723 68-73-68-66_275
Sebastián Muñoz (8), $21,723 69-67-71-68_275
Kevin Streelman (8), $21,723 75-70-63-67_275
Kevin Na (8), $21,723 68-66-72-69_275
Stewart Cink (8), $21,723 69-68-67-71_275
Shane Lowry (6), $20,085 73-70-69-64_276
Jason Kokrak (6), $20,085 77-66-65-68_276
Kevin Kisner (6), $20,085 70-68-68-70_276
Justin Rose (6), $19,598 75-65-69-68_277
Minkyu Kim (0), $19,598 69-66-70-72_277
Hideki Matsuyama (5), $19,013 66-70-74-68_278
Cameron Tringale (5), $19,013 71-70-69-68_278
Alex Noren (5), $19,013 72-69-67-70_278
Byeong Hun An (0), $19,013 70-70-68-70_278
Rasmus Hojgaard (0), $18,525 69-71-69-70_279
Jason Day (4), $18,038 73-70-72-65_280
Cam Davis (4), $18,038 68-69-74-69_280
Patton Kizzire (4), $18,038 71-71-70-68_280
Sanghun Shin (0), $18,038 71-70-69-70_280
Branden Grace (3), $17,258 72-72-71-66_281
Patrick Reed (3), $17,258 71-66-73-71_281
Jaekyeong Lee (0), $17,258 69-71-71-70_281
Charley Hoffman (3), $17,258 72-70-68-71_281
Yoseop Seo (0), $16,575 74-70-70-68_282
Brian Harman (3), $16,575 67-69-73-73_282
Max Homa (3), $16,575 67-70-70-75_282
Hanbyeol Kim (0), $16,185 74-69-71-70_284
Si Woo Kim (2), $15,990 71-69-71-77_288
Charl Schwartzel (2), $15,795 72-72-76-75_295
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments