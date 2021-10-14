PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Scores

|Thursday
|At The Summit Club
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $9.75 Million
|Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72
|First Round
Robert Streb 29-32_61
Keith Mitchell 30-32_62
Harry Higgs 31-33_64
Hudson Swafford 32-33_65
Sergio Garcia 33-32_65
Viktor Hovland 32-33_65
Aaron Wise 33-33_66
Jhonattan Vegas 34-32_66
Cameron Smith 32-34_66
Hideki Matsuyama 34-32_66
Scottie Scheffler 33-33_66
Ian Poulter 33-33_66
Rickie Fowler 32-34_66
Jordan Spieth 34-32_66
Max Homa 34-33_67
K.H. Lee 33-34_67
Collin Morikawa 35-32_67
Brian Harman 33-34_67
Joaquin Niemann 35-32_67
Erik van Rooyen 33-34_67
Sam Burns 35-32_67
Tyrrell Hatton 34-33_67
Brooks Koepka 34-33_67
Talor Gooch 33-34_67
Harold Varner III 34-33_67
Chris Kirk 34-34_68
Joohyung Kim 36-32_68
Paul Casey 34-34_68
Adam Scott 35-33_68
Tony Finau 36-32_68
Sungjae Im 34-34_68
Rory McIlroy 34-34_68
Tommy Fleetwood 35-33_68
Seonghyeon Kim 34-34_68
Cam Davis 36-32_68
Gary Woodland 36-32_68
Kevin Na 34-34_68
Russell Henley 32-36_68
Maverick McNealy 33-36_69
Minkyu Kim 34-35_69
Stewart Cink 35-34_69
Webb Simpson 34-35_69
Sebastián Muñoz 34-35_69
Justin Thomas 38-31_69
Lucas Glover 38-31_69
Xander Schauffele 38-31_69
Rasmus Hojgaard 32-37_69
Jaekyeong Lee 36-33_69
Marc Leishman 33-37_70
Abraham Ancer 36-34_70
Keegan Bradley 34-36_70
Byeong Hun An 36-34_70
Kevin Kisner 34-36_70
Matt Jones 34-36_70
Louis Oosthuizen 34-36_70
Mackenzie Hughes 36-35_71
Carlos Ortiz 36-35_71
Sung Kang 35-36_71
Cameron Tringale 37-34_71
Tom Hoge 35-36_71
Sanghun Shin 35-36_71
Patton Kizzire 37-34_71
Patrick Reed 37-34_71
Si Woo Kim 35-36_71
Alex Noren 36-36_72
Charl Schwartzel 37-35_72
Emiliano Grillo 37-35_72
Charley Hoffman 34-38_72
Branden Grace 35-37_72
Harris English 36-37_73
Shane Lowry 37-36_73
Jason Day 35-38_73
Yoseop Seo 36-38_74
Hanbyeol Kim 36-38_74
Dustin Johnson 34-40_74
Kevin Streelman 39-36_75
Justin Rose 41-34_75
Jason Kokrak 38-39_77
