Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 10:22 pm
Philadelphia 1 1 2
Cincinnati 0 1 1

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 10, 45th+4 minute.

Second Half_2, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 2 (Harriel), 56th; 3, Cincinnati, Medunjanin, 2, 82nd.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joseph Bendik; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Kenneth Vermeer.

Yellow Cards_Castillo, Cincinnati, 68th; Freese, Philadelphia, 80th.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Ian McKay, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes; Paxten Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno, 84th), Leon Maximilian Flach, Nathan Harriel, Jack McGlynn (Matt Real, 66th); Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Quinn Sullivan, 15th).

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Zico Bailey (Chris Duvall, 73rd), Tyler Blackett, Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla (Geoff Cameron, 31st); Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal (Brandon Vazquez, 64th), Haris Medunjanin, Caleb Stanko (Kamohelo Mokotjo, 46th); Brenner, Yuya Kubo (Isaac Atanga, 31st).

