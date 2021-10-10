Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18

Philadelphia 3 3 7 8 — 21 Carolina 10 5 0 3 — 18

First Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 48, 11:12.

Phi_FG Elliott 30, 6:47.

Car_Tremble 5 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 3:09.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 43, 2:39.

Car_safety, 2:26.

Phi_FG Elliott 58, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), :08.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 50, 8:29.

Phi_Hurts 6 run (D.Smith pass from Hurts), 2:38.

___

Phi Car First downs 15 17 Total Net Yards 273 267 Rushes-yards 22-91 30-109 Passing 182 158 Punt Returns 1-22 3-39 Kickoff Returns 2-46 3-70 Interceptions Ret. 3-25 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-37-1 21-37-3 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 3-19 Punts 6-46.0 7-32.714 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-60 9-69 Time of Possession 24:57 35:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 11-45, Hurts 9-30, Gainwell 2-16. Carolina, Hubbard 24-101, Darnold 2-10, Freeman 3-2, Moore 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-37-1-198. Carolina, Darnold 21-37-3-177.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 7-77, Sanders 5-6, Watkins 3-48, Reagor 3-24, Goedert 2-28, Gainwell 1-8, Ertz 1-7. Carolina, Moore 5-42, Hubbard 5-33, Thomas 4-40, Anderson 2-30, Marshall 2-14, Tremble 2-12, Freeman 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

