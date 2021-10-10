Philadelphia 21, Carolina 18

|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|7
|8
|—
|21
|Carolina
|10
|5
|0
|3
|—
|18
First Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 48, 11:12.
Phi_FG Elliott 30, 6:47.
Car_Tremble 5 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 3:09.
Second Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 43, 2:39.
Car_safety, 2:26.
Phi_FG Elliott 58, :00.
Third Quarter
Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), :08.
Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 50, 8:29.
Phi_Hurts 6 run (D.Smith pass from Hurts), 2:38.
___
|
|Phi
|Car
|First downs
|15
|17
|Total Net Yards
|273
|267
|Rushes-yards
|22-91
|30-109
|Passing
|182
|158
|Punt Returns
|1-22
|3-39
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|3-70
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-25
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-37-1
|21-37-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|3-19
|Punts
|6-46.0
|7-32.714
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-60
|9-69
|Time of Possession
|24:57
|35:03
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 11-45, Hurts 9-30, Gainwell 2-16. Carolina, Hubbard 24-101, Darnold 2-10, Freeman 3-2, Moore 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-37-1-198. Carolina, Darnold 21-37-3-177.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 7-77, Sanders 5-6, Watkins 3-48, Reagor 3-24, Goedert 2-28, Gainwell 1-8, Ertz 1-7. Carolina, Moore 5-42, Hubbard 5-33, Thomas 4-40, Anderson 2-30, Marshall 2-14, Tremble 2-12, Freeman 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments