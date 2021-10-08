Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 84

PHOENIX (87)

Peddy 5-12 5-6 15, Turner 2-3 0-0 4, Griner 11-18 6-8 28, Diggins-Smith 5-13 2-2 14, Taurasi 7-14 7-8 24, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, Hartley 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 30-65 22-26 87.

LAS VEGAS (84)

Wilson 7-15 7-7 21, Young 1-6 2-2 4, Cambage 4-10 2-2 10, Gray 8-17 4-4 22, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Hamby 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Plum 7-15 5-5 22. Totals 29-69 20-20 84.

Phoenix 20 24 14 29 — 87 Las Vegas 14 28 24 18 — 84

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-21 (Taurasi 3-9, Diggins-Smith 2-4, Hartley 0-2, Peddy 0-5), Las Vegas 6-20 (Plum 3-7, Gray 2-6, Williams 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Turner 11), Las Vegas 38 (Cambage 11). Assists_Phoenix 16 (Diggins-Smith 8), Las Vegas 16 (Gray 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Las Vegas 18. A_9,680 (12,000)

