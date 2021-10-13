Phoenix 91, Chicago 86

CHICAGO (86)

Copper 7-14 1-1 15, Parker 6-13 0-0 13, Stevens 4-9 0-1 9, Quigley 7-20 2-2 19, Vandersloot 9-15 0-0 20, Dolson 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, DeShields 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-80 3-4 86.

PHOENIX (91)

Cunningham 3-7 0-0 9, Turner 4-8 0-0 8, Griner 12-19 5-5 29, Diggins-Smith 5-18 2-2 13, Taurasi 7-16 2-2 20, Vaughn 1-5 0-0 2, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0, Peddy 4-7 1-2 10. Totals 36-81 10-11 91.

Chicago 26 14 23 16 7 — 86 Phoenix 20 20 17 22 12 — 91

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-29 (Quigley 3-12, Vandersloot 2-6, Stevens 1-2, Dolson 1-4, Parker 1-4), Phoenix 9-26 (Taurasi 4-13, Cunningham 3-4, Peddy 1-2, Diggins-Smith 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 42 (Copper, Parker, Stevens 9), Phoenix 37 (Griner, Turner 9). Assists_Chicago 20 (Vandersloot 14), Phoenix 25 (Diggins-Smith 12). Total Fouls_Chicago 14, Phoenix 13. A_13,685 (18,422)

