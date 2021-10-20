On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Piqué scores, keeps Barcelona alive in Champions League

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 2:57 pm
2 min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gerard Piqué’s goal equaled a Champions League scoring mark for defenders and helped Barcelona defeat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 on Wednesday to end its losing streak and get back in position to advance to the knockout stage of the European competition.

Piqué scored his 16th Champions League goal to secure the crucial win for Barcelona, which had opened with consecutive 3-0 losses to Bayern Munich and Benfica and was in danger of not getting past the group stage for the first time since 2000-01.

The victory put the Catalan club in third place in Group E, two points in front of Dynamo and one behind Benfica, which hosts leader Bayern later Wednesday.

It was Barcelona’s second win in a row after it had won only once in six matches in all competitions.

It had been winless in five straight Champions League games, its longest run without a win since 1997. It had lost its last three Champions League matches at home for its worst streak ever in the European competition.

Piqué opened the scoring with a one-timer from close range after a cross by Jordi Alba across the area in the 36th minute, joining former Real Madrid left back Roberto Carlos as the top-scoring defender in the Champions League. Piqué had been tied with former Madrid central defenders Sergio Ramos and Iván Helguera with 15 goals.

The 34-year-old Piqué also became the oldest Champions League scorer for the Catalan club, surpassing Sylvinho, who netted against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2008.

Striker Sergio Aguero came off the bench in the 75th to replace Memphis Depay and make his second appearance with Barcelona since joining the club from Manchester City this season.

Barcelona had never lost more than two group-stage games since 1997-98.

Dynamo had opened with a home draw against Benfica before losing 5-0 at Bayern in a results that equaled its heaviest defeat in a UEFA club competition.

Barcelona’s next match is the Spanish league “clásico” against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

In the Champions League, it will visit Dynamo in November.

Only about 45,000 fans attended Wednesday’s match at the Camp Nou Stadium.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

