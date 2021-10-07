Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 11:22 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston

Friday, Oct. 8: Boston at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0), 7:02 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:07 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Houston 1, Chicago 0

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago (Giolito 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 2:07 p.m. (MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, 3:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

National League
San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles (Buehler 16-4) at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9:37 p.m. (TBS)

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10), 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:07 p.m. (TBS)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League

Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|4 OPS2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture officials remove giant hornets nest