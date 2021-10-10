Trending:
Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 9:26 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings

Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Chicago (Cease 13-7), 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 3:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

National League
San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1

Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 9:37 p.m. (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee (Peralta 10-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 1:07 p.m. (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League

Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)

