Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 12, 2021 12:47 am
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings

Monday, Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 2, Chicago 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston (McCullers Jr. 13-5) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 2:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

National League
San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 1

Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

        Read more: Sports News

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Atlanta 2, Milwaukee 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League

Friday, Oct. 15: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First all female Honor Flight from Chicago flies to Arlington Cemetery