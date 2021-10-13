On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Postseason Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 13, 2021 3:00 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings

Monday, Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 3, Chicago 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1

National League
San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 2

Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2

Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles (Urias 20-3) at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Boston vs. Houston

Friday, Oct. 15: Boston at Houston, 8:07 p.m.(Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta or Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta or Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta or Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)

