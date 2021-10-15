Postseason Baseball Glance

|All Times EDT
|x-if necessary
|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6
Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings
Monday, Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5
Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4
Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1
|National League
|Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 2
Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0
Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2
Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2
Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|Boston vs. Houston
Friday, Oct. 15: Boston at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 8:07 p.m.(Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 4:20 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
Monday, Oct. 18: Houston at Boston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox)
x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox or FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 20: Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 21: Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments