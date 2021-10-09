Trending:
Przybylko, Aaronson score in Union’s 2-1 win over Cincinnati

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 10:23 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kacper Przybylko and 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.

Matt Freese tied his career with five saves for the Union (12-7-9).

Przybylko blasted a rising shot from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Aaronson headed home an entry by 20-year-old Nathan Harriel to cap the scoring in the 56th minute.

Cincinnati (4-16-8) was eliminated from playoff contention. It has lost six in a row.

Philadelphia is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

RED BULLS 1, INTER MIAMI 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute and New York beat Inter Miami to run its unbeaten streak to six.

Andrew Gutman intercepted a pass deep and had a perfect feed to Klimala alone in the box to help the Red Bulls (10-11-7) remain in the playoff race.

Carlos Coronel made one save for his 10th shutout.

Miami (9-14-5) has lost five in a row.

