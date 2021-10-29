Raanta wins Carolina debut, Hurricanes top winless Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 23 saves and was a winner in his Carolina debut as the Hurricanes scored four goals in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the winless Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, adding to their best start in franchise history.

Tony DeAngelo, Jordan Staal, Derek Stepan, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov scored as Carolina improved to 7-0-0.

Using Raanta instead of Frederik Andersen marked the only lineup change for the Hurricanes over their first seven games. Andersen had his first shutout with Carolina on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.

Brandon Hagel, Adam Gaudette and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks (0-6-2). Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.

Raanta joined the Hurricanes as a free agent during the offseason. Andersen was given the night off as Carolina finished its first set of back-to-back games.

DeAngelo and Vincent Trocheck each had two assists.

The Hurricanes scored four goals on 18 shots in the first period. Each of Carolina’s four lines scored, with 10 players making the scoresheet with either a goal or an assist in the first 19 minutes.

When Hagel and Gaudette scored less than 10½ minutes into the game, the Blackhawks matched the total number of first-period goals surrendered by Carolina in its first six games combined.

A FAST FIRST

The four-goal first period marked the most goals for the Hurricanes in any period this season.

They hadn’t posted four goals in the opening period of any game in more than two years.

HE DID IT AGAIN

DeAngelo has scored a goal in the last two games, giving him goals in back-to-back games for just the third time in his 213-game NHL career.

In the third period, DeAngelo picked up the team’s first fighting major of the season after a scuffle with Reese Johnson.

STOP IT

The Blackhawks were coming off their best defensive outing in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto on Wednesday night. But they’ve given up at least four goals in every other game.

Their worst period has been the second, as they’ve been outscored by a combined 13-3 in the middle period this season. Carolina had the only two second-period goals Friday.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday afternoon to conclude a four-game homestand.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

