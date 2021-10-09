On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Randall’s 3 TDs, big second half lead San Diego past Butler

October 9, 2021 3:54 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mason Randall threw three touchdowns passes, San Diego scored 45 consecutive points after the first quarter, and the Toreros defeated Butler 52-21 on Saturday.

Randall completed 24 of 29 passes for 257 yards and the Toreros (2-4, 2-1 Pioneer League) added 152 rushing yards for 409 yards of offense.

Butler (2-4, 0-3) led 14-7 after one quarter, then Randall’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Vance Jefferson tied the game at 14 by halftime.

The Toreros exploded in the second half, scoring 17 points in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth as the defense scored two touchdowns and set up a third.

In the third quarter, Logan Gingg blocked a punt and Chase Lyons recovered at the 5-yard line to set up a short touchdown run by Rhyle Hanson. Michael Hawkins (24 yards) and Zamir Wallace (53 yards) returned interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

