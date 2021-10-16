On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ratke kicks 4 field goals, James Madison beats Spiders 19-3

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 5:28 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked a career-high four field goals and James Madison bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a 19-3 win over Richmond on Saturday.

Cole Johnson hit Solomon Vanhorse over the middle on a short pass and the running back went untouched into the end zone for a 25-yard score and a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

Ratke added a 32-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead. His other kicks came from 23, 24 and 26 yards.

Jake Larson kicked a 40-yard field goal to get the Spiders (2-5, 0-4 Colonial Athletic Association) within 13-3 at halftime before Ratke added two more field goals in the third quarter for the final margin.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Johnson finished 19-of-29 passing for 270 yards in leading the Dukes (6-1, 4-1), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, to victory after a 28-27 loss to Villanova last week.

Bruce Carter and Tony Thurston had two sacks each and James Madison six altogether.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing