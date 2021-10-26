Rauf’s 4-22 helps Pakistan to 5-wicket win over New Zealand

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fast bowler Haris Rauf compiled a career-best 4-22 to help Pakistan rally for a five-wicket victory over injury-hit New Zealand on Tuesday at the T20 World Cup.

Rauf’s variations kept New Zealand to 134-8 in its opening Group 1 game after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field.

The experience of Shoaib Malik (27 not out) and power-hitting of Asif Ali (27 not out) then quashed New Zealand’s hopes of a late comeback and carried Pakistan to 136-5 in 18.4 overs to earn the team its second victory in three days.

Asif smashed two late sixes in Tim Southee’s one over and then hoisted Trent Boult over wide mid-on for a six before scampering for two runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets on Sunday. The team has three more games to go against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.

New Zealand missed fast bowler Lockie Fergusion, who was ruled out of the tournament because of a torn calf before the game.

