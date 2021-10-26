Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ravens designate DE Derek Wolfe for return

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 6:02 pm
< a min read
      

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have designated defensive end Derek Wolfe for return, allowing him to resume practicing.

The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Wolfe has been on injured reserve since Oct. 2 because of back problems.

Wolfe was a regular starter for eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, then started eight of the 14 games he appeared in last season for the Ravens. He hasn’t played yet this season.

The Ravens are off this weekend after a 41-17 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday dropped them into a tie for first place in the AFC North with the Bengals.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars