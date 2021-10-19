On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Remaining Free Agents

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Edwin Encarnación, dh.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.

NEW YORK (1)— Erik Kratz, c.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

TEXAS (2) — Juan Nicasio, rhp; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Mike Leake, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Tyler Flowers, c; Nick Markakis, of.

CHICAGO (2) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (3) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

MIAMI (3) — Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b.

        Read more: Sports News

MILWAUKEE (2) — Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b.

NEW YORK (5) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Matt Wieters, c.

WASHINGTON (2) — Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska