Rhode Island rises to 5-0 after edging Delaware 22-15

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — L.B. Mack III returned a blocked put for the game-winner and Jordan Jones intercepted a pass in the end zone to seal it as Rhode Island scored twice in the fourth quarter and held on in the final minute to edge Delaware 22-15 in a clash of FCS top teams on Saturday.

Delaware (3-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, overcame a 12-0 Rhode Island lead to surge ahead 15-12 with a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion run.

Undefeated Rhode Island, No. 20 in the FCS coaches poll, is 5-0 for the first time since 2001 and 3-0 in conference. The Rams answered the Delaware surge with a C.J. Carrick field goal, his third of the game, and Mack’s 28-yard return of a punt blocked by AJ Bibeault.

Jordan’s interception in the end zone with 23 seconds left to seal the win was his second of the game and fifth of the season.

Dejoun Lee carried 19 times for 115 yards and scored on a two-point conversion for Delaware. Lee has surpassed 100 yards rushing in the Blue Hens last three games and a 7-yard gainer early on pushed him past 2,000 yards career rushing.

Zach Gwynn threw for 117 yards and a touchdown for Delaware.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.