RSL beats Dallas 2-1 behind late goals from Kreilach, Rusnák

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 10:25 pm
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Damir Kreilach and Albert Rusnák each scored in the final 10 minutes and Real Salt Lake beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Kreilach scored his 15th goal of the season for Salt Lake (13-12-6) to tie it in the 80th. Rusnák put a low shot inside the far post off a feed from Justin Meram for the go-ahead goal.

Matt Hedges scored in the 20th minute for his first MLS goal since the regular-season finale in 2019. Ricardo Pepi, of the U.S. national team, entered in the 82nd and came close to scoring a tying goal for Dallas.

Dallas (6-15-11) has a 10-game winless streak.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

