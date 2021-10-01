Trending:
Ruidiaz leads Seattle against Colorado after 2-goal showing

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 3:05 am
Colorado Rapids (13-4-9) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (15-5-6)

Seattle; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +106, Colorado +251, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on Colorado after Raul Ruidiaz totaled two goals against San Jose.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle averaged 2.4 goals on 5.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall a season ago while going 5-5-1 on the road. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Nicolas Benezet (injured).

Colorado: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

