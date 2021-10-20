On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 9:52 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka played a match for the first time since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals and subsequently testing positive for the coronavirus, beating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup.

The second-ranked Belarusian, who had a bye in the first round, had 10 aces but also made 30 unforced errors.

“She’s a tough opponent for the first match after a long time out on a break,” Sabalenka said. “I calmed down a bit and started playing well.”

Sabalenka had not played since her three-set loss to Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open semifinals. She was due to play in Indian Wells, California, but said she had tested positive for the coronavirus the day before play started.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Sabalenka will next play Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza reach the quarterfinals by beating Tereza Martincova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. She will next face either Anett Kontaveit or Andrea Petkovic.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mammoth Hot Spring Terraces in fall