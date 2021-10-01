Trending:
Salloi leads Sporting Kansas City into matchup with Houston after 2-goal game

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Houston Dynamo (5-11-12) vs. Sporting Kansas City (14-6-7)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -173, Houston +435, Draw +319; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City faces Houston after Daniel Salloi totaled two goals against FC Dallas.

Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season and had 26 assists.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall a season ago while finishing 1-7-5 in road matches. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp (injured), Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Hernandez.

Houston: Marko Maric (injured), Adam Lundqvist (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

