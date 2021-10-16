On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Samford’s Williams makes go-ahead field goal with 1:38 left

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 6:54 pm
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Zach Williams kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:38 left and Walker Gliarmis missed a 41-yarder at the buzzer as Samford held off Wofford 27-24 on Saturday.

Gliarmis made a 31-yard field goal to tie it at 24 with 4:43 left.

Jay Stanton rushed 12 times for 130 yards and Liam Welch completed 26-of-41 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns for Samford (3-3, 2-2 Southern), which won its seventh straight in the series. Welch also rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Chandler Smith caught seven passes for 52 yards and a touchdown for Samford. Montrell Washington had four catches for 69 yards, and Michael Vice also caught a touchdown pass.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

Irvin Mulligan rushed 16 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder to get within 24-21, for Wofford (1-5, 0-4). Gliarmis also missed a 40-yarder in the second quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing