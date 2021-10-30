On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego yields just 57 yards in comeback win over Valpo

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 9:06 pm
1 min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mason Randall threw for one touchdown and ran for the decisive score, the San Diego defense allowed just 57 total yards and the Toreros rallied to defeat Valparaiso 21-14 on Saturday.

Randall’s 15-yard run and subsequent two-point conversion pass with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Toreros (5-4, 5-1 Pioneer Football League) their first lead of the game. Back in the first quarter, it was Randall’s pass that was intercepted by Jamauri Jackson and returned 83 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead for Valparaiso (2-6, 2-3).

San Diego’s defense made the comeback possible, holding the Beacons to 14 yards over the final three quarters.

The Beacons’ Ben Nimz completed 2 of 16 passes for 2 yards and was sacked four times. Ben Washington carried 15 times for 64 yards, 28 coming on a touchdown run that gave Valpo a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

After Jackson’s pick-6, Randall hit Emilio Martinez for a 45-yard touchdown pass and Brandon Eickert kicked two field goals to draw the Toreros within 14-13 at halftime, a score that stood until deep into the fourth quarter.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore