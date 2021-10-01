San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|5
|12
|
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Ramos rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.191
|Varsho cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|1-McCarthy pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|P.Smith lf-1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.158
|b-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.263
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.103
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Rojas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|2
|6
|
|Slater cf
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|e-Wade Jr. ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Posey c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Bryant rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|2-Duggar pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Kazmir p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Estrada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Casali ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Arizona
|300
|010
|000_4
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|101
|110
|001_5
|10
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Castro in the 2nd. b-popped out for Vargas in the 7th. c-struck out for Poppen in the 7th. d-flied out for Álvarez in the 7th. e-popped out for Slater in the 7th. f-grounded out for Wendelken in the 9th. g-walked for Rogers in the 9th.
1-ran for Walker in the 9th. 2-ran for Flores in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 12, San Francisco 7. 2B_Varsho (17), Walker (20), Ruf (13), Posey (23), Flores (15). 3B_Vargas (1). HR_Crawford (24), off Bumgarner. RBIs_C.Kelly (44), P.Smith (49), Perdomo (1), Vargas (7), Ruf (42), Posey 2 (53), Crawford (90), Wade Jr. (54). CS_McCarthy (1). SF_Posey.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Bumgarner 3, Walker, Marte, C.Kelly, Rojas); San Francisco 2 (Bryant 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 13; San Francisco 1 for 6.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|79
|4.67
|Poppen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.40
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.84
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.71
|Mantiply, L, 0-3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|3.46
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kazmir
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|23
|6.35
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|0.00
|Cueto
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|48
|4.08
|Littell
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|2.80
|Leone
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.57
|Álvarez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.42
|Rogers, W, 7-1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 3-1, Littell 1-0, Álvarez 2-0. IBB_off Mantiply (Solano).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:28. A_27,503 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments