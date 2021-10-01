San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 12 4 5 12 Marte 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Ramos rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .191 Varsho cf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .244 C.Kelly c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .235 Walker 1b 5 1 4 0 0 0 .240 1-McCarthy pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 P.Smith lf-1b 4 0 3 1 1 0 .265 Vargas 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .158 b-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perdomo ss 3 0 0 1 1 2 .263 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .103 Poppen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Rojas ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 10 5 2 6 Slater cf 3 3 3 0 0 0 .238 e-Wade Jr. ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .256 Ruf lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .272 Posey c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .306 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Bryant rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301 Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 2-Duggar pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .261 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281 Kazmir p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .069 Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Casali ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .213

Arizona 300 010 000_4 12 0 San Francisco 101 110 001_5 10 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Castro in the 2nd. b-popped out for Vargas in the 7th. c-struck out for Poppen in the 7th. d-flied out for Álvarez in the 7th. e-popped out for Slater in the 7th. f-grounded out for Wendelken in the 9th. g-walked for Rogers in the 9th.

1-ran for Walker in the 9th. 2-ran for Flores in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 12, San Francisco 7. 2B_Varsho (17), Walker (20), Ruf (13), Posey (23), Flores (15). 3B_Vargas (1). HR_Crawford (24), off Bumgarner. RBIs_C.Kelly (44), P.Smith (49), Perdomo (1), Vargas (7), Ruf (42), Posey 2 (53), Crawford (90), Wade Jr. (54). CS_McCarthy (1). SF_Posey.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Bumgarner 3, Walker, Marte, C.Kelly, Rojas); San Francisco 2 (Bryant 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 13; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 5 8 4 4 0 4 79 4.67 Poppen 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.40 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.84 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.71 Mantiply, L, 0-3 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 22 3.46

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kazmir 1-3 3 3 3 2 0 23 6.35 Castro 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 26 0.00 Cueto 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 48 4.08 Littell 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 29 2.80 Leone 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.57 Álvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.42 Rogers, W, 7-1 2 2 0 0 0 1 26 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 3-1, Littell 1-0, Álvarez 2-0. IBB_off Mantiply (Solano).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:28. A_27,503 (41,915).

