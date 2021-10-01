Trending:
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 1:30 am
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 12 4 5 12
Marte 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Ramos rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .191
Varsho cf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .244
C.Kelly c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .235
Walker 1b 5 1 4 0 0 0 .240
1-McCarthy pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
P.Smith lf-1b 4 0 3 1 1 0 .265
Vargas 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .158
b-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 1 1 2 .263
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .103
Poppen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Rojas ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 10 5 2 6
Slater cf 3 3 3 0 0 0 .238
e-Wade Jr. ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .256
Ruf lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .272
Posey c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .306
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Bryant rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301
Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
2-Duggar pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .261
Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281
Kazmir p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .069
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Casali ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .213
Arizona 300 010 000_4 12 0
San Francisco 101 110 001_5 10 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Castro in the 2nd. b-popped out for Vargas in the 7th. c-struck out for Poppen in the 7th. d-flied out for Álvarez in the 7th. e-popped out for Slater in the 7th. f-grounded out for Wendelken in the 9th. g-walked for Rogers in the 9th.

1-ran for Walker in the 9th. 2-ran for Flores in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 12, San Francisco 7. 2B_Varsho (17), Walker (20), Ruf (13), Posey (23), Flores (15). 3B_Vargas (1). HR_Crawford (24), off Bumgarner. RBIs_C.Kelly (44), P.Smith (49), Perdomo (1), Vargas (7), Ruf (42), Posey 2 (53), Crawford (90), Wade Jr. (54). CS_McCarthy (1). SF_Posey.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Bumgarner 3, Walker, Marte, C.Kelly, Rojas); San Francisco 2 (Bryant 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 13; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 5 8 4 4 0 4 79 4.67
Poppen 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.40
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.84
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.71
Mantiply, L, 0-3 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 22 3.46
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kazmir 1-3 3 3 3 2 0 23 6.35
Castro 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 26 0.00
Cueto 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 48 4.08
Littell 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 29 2.80
Leone 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.57
Álvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.42
Rogers, W, 7-1 2 2 0 0 0 1 26 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 3-1, Littell 1-0, Álvarez 2-0. IBB_off Mantiply (Solano).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:28. A_27,503 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

