On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 5:48 pm
< a min read
      
San Jose 2 2 4
Real Salt Lake 1 2 3

First Half_1, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 9 (Kreilach), 9th minute; 2, San Jose, Fierro, 3 (Cowell), 37th; 3, San Jose, Wondolowski, 4 (Fierro), 45th+4.

Second Half_4, San Jose, Cowell, 5 (Marcinkowski), 69th; 5, San Jose, Yueill, 3, 79th; 6, Real Salt Lake, Chang, 2 (Julio), 85th; 7, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 10 (Herrera), 90th+3.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; Real Salt Lake, David Ochoa, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Alanis, San Jose, 27th; Yueill, San Jose, 45th; Glad, Real Salt Lake, 48th; Judson, San Jose, 58th; Espinoza, San Jose, 75th.

        Insight by Bizagi: During this exclusive webinar, executives from the General Services Administration, Defense Logistics Agency and Bizagi will discuss how their agencies are achieving automation through fast and low-cost strategies.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Jeremy Hanson, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_15.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Marcos Lopez, Nathan; Carlos Fierro (Cristian Espinoza, 70th), Judson (Tanner Beason, 78th), Jack Skahan (Eric Remedi, 60th), Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Benjamin Kikanovic, 70th), Andy Rios (Jeremy Ebobisse, 70th), Chris Wondolowski.

Real Salt Lake_David Ochoa; Andrew Brody (Jonathan Menendez, 62nd), Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt; Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach (Bobby Wood, 83rd), Pablo Ruiz (Everton Luiz, 62nd), Albert Rusnak; Justin Meram (Maikel Chang, 62nd), Rubio Rubin (Anderson Julio, 73rd).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore