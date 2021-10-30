San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3

|San Jose
|2
|2
|—
|4
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 9 (Kreilach), 9th minute; 2, San Jose, Fierro, 3 (Cowell), 37th; 3, San Jose, Wondolowski, 4 (Fierro), 45th+4.
Second Half_4, San Jose, Cowell, 5 (Marcinkowski), 69th; 5, San Jose, Yueill, 3, 79th; 6, Real Salt Lake, Chang, 2 (Julio), 85th; 7, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 10 (Herrera), 90th+3.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; Real Salt Lake, David Ochoa, Zac MacMath.
Yellow Cards_Alanis, San Jose, 27th; Yueill, San Jose, 45th; Glad, Real Salt Lake, 48th; Judson, San Jose, 58th; Espinoza, San Jose, 75th.
Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Jeremy Hanson, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
A_15.
___
Lineups
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Marcos Lopez, Nathan; Carlos Fierro (Cristian Espinoza, 70th), Judson (Tanner Beason, 78th), Jack Skahan (Eric Remedi, 60th), Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Benjamin Kikanovic, 70th), Andy Rios (Jeremy Ebobisse, 70th), Chris Wondolowski.
Real Salt Lake_David Ochoa; Andrew Brody (Jonathan Menendez, 62nd), Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt; Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach (Bobby Wood, 83rd), Pablo Ruiz (Everton Luiz, 62nd), Albert Rusnak; Justin Meram (Maikel Chang, 62nd), Rubio Rubin (Anderson Julio, 73rd).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments