PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 56, Bishop Ireton 14

Benedictine 48, Georgetown Prep, Md. 7

John Handley 36, Millbrook 18

Nansemond River 21, Lakeland 20

Phoebus 14, Hampton 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

