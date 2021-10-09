Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany 47, Oakland Southern 6
Baltimore Douglass 42, Crossland 0
Benedictine, Va. 48, Georgetown Prep 7
Boonsboro 41, Towson 6
DuVal 34, Bladensburg 0
Franklin 41, Parkville 6
Frederick Douglass 42, Crossland 0
Green Street Academy 6, Severn 0
Harwood Southern 21, James M. Bennett 20
Kent Island def. Parkside, forfeit
Largo 24, Surrattsville 22
Laurel 42, Parkdale 12
Long Reach 28, Centennial 0
Milford Mill 27, New Town 13
Reservoir 21, Hammond 20
Saint James 17, Flint Hill School, Va. 14
St. John’s, D.C. 35, Bishop McNamara 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
