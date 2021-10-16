Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network program
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bassett 62, Tunstall 0

Bishop O’Connell 15, Bishop Ireton 14

GW-Danville 34, Halifax County 16

Hampton 68, Denbigh 0

John Handley 34, Sherando 7

Lebanon 13, Castlewood 3

Maret, D.C. 28, St. John Paul the Great 0

Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 14

St. Christopher’s 47, Woodberry Forest 14

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28, Landon, Md. 26

TJHS 28, J.R. Tucker 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

