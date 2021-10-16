Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bassett 62, Tunstall 0
Bishop O’Connell 15, Bishop Ireton 14
GW-Danville 34, Halifax County 16
Hampton 68, Denbigh 0
John Handley 34, Sherando 7
Lebanon 13, Castlewood 3
Maret, D.C. 28, St. John Paul the Great 0
Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 14
St. Christopher’s 47, Woodberry Forest 14
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28, Landon, Md. 26
TJHS 28, J.R. Tucker 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
