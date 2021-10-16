Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bowie 48, Oxon Hill 0
C. H. Flowers 61, Parkdale 6
Calvert Hall College 28, Gilman 24
Concordia Prep 17, Saint Paul’s Boys 12
Dematha 31, Bishop McNamara 6
Easton 28, Mt. Hebron 7
Eleanor Roosevelt 25, DuVal 0
Fairmont Heights 8, Crossland 0
Frederick Douglass 18, Potomac 13
Good Counsel 17, Gonzaga College, D.C. 0
Gwynn Park 54, Central 0
Hereford 24, New Town 16
High Point 8, Bladensburg 0
John F. Kennedy 41, Watkins Mill 6
Largo 42, Friendly 6
Loyola 20, Archbishop Curley 9
Parkville 35, Towson 0
Patapsco 28, Western STES 22
Riverdale Baptist 42, McKinley, D.C. 28
St. Albans, D.C. 20, Bullis 6
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 28, Landon 26
