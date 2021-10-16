Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
October 16, 2021
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bowie 48, Oxon Hill 0

C. H. Flowers 61, Parkdale 6

Calvert Hall College 28, Gilman 24

Concordia Prep 17, Saint Paul’s Boys 12

Dematha 31, Bishop McNamara 6

Easton 28, Mt. Hebron 7

Eleanor Roosevelt 25, DuVal 0

Fairmont Heights 8, Crossland 0

Frederick Douglass 18, Potomac 13

Good Counsel 17, Gonzaga College, D.C. 0

Gwynn Park 54, Central 0

Hereford 24, New Town 16

High Point 8, Bladensburg 0

John F. Kennedy 41, Watkins Mill 6

Largo 42, Friendly 6

Loyola 20, Archbishop Curley 9

Parkville 35, Towson 0

Patapsco 28, Western STES 22

Riverdale Baptist 42, McKinley, D.C. 28

St. Albans, D.C. 20, Bullis 6

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 28, Landon 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

