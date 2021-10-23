Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 21, Falls Church 18
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54, Bishop O’Connell 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Fredericksburg Christian 41
Broadwater Academy def. Chincoteague, forfeit
Churchland 62, Norcom 14
Menchville 33, Bethel 0
Saint James, Md. 36, Potomac School 14
St. Christopher’s 57, Trinity Episcopal 19
Washington & Lee 13, Rappahannock 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
