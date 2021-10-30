Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Baltimore City College 20, Baltimore Poly 18
Bowie 49, High Point 0
Catoctin 14, Brunswick 8
Fort Hill 42, Allegany 6
Frederick 49, Thomas Johnson 0
Frederick Douglass 28, Gwynn Park 14
Gonzaga College, D.C. 14, Bishop McNamara 0
Linganore 28, Urbana 21
New Town 53, Eastern Tech 7
Owings Mills 44, Lansdowne 0
St. John’s, D.C. 34, Good Counsel 21
St. Mary’s Ryken 49, Bishop Ireton, Va. 13
Wicomico 49, James M. Bennett 0
