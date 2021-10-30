Saturday’s Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PREP FOOTBALL=

Baltimore City College 20, Baltimore Poly 18

Bowie 49, High Point 0

Catoctin 14, Brunswick 8

Fort Hill 42, Allegany 6

Frederick 49, Thomas Johnson 0

Frederick Douglass 28, Gwynn Park 14

Gonzaga College, D.C. 14, Bishop McNamara 0

Linganore 28, Urbana 21

New Town 53, Eastern Tech 7

Owings Mills 44, Lansdowne 0

St. John’s, D.C. 34, Good Counsel 21

St. Mary’s Ryken 49, Bishop Ireton, Va. 13

Wicomico 49, James M. Bennett 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

