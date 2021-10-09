Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHPs Mike Foltynewicz and Hunter Wood and OF Jason Martin elected free agency after clearing outright waivers.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Mike Fetters bullpen coach, Dave McKay first base coach, Tony Perezchica third base coach and Luis Ureta promoted to new role on the staff. Chris Cron coach, Robby Hammock quality control & catching coach, Matt Herges pitching coach, Drew Hedman co-hitting coach and Rick Short co-hitting coach will not return to the Major League coaching staff.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired third base coach Joey Cora.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired, signed and activated OF Boog Powell from the Gastonia in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed OF Daniel Fields on the disabled list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension through 2024.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB David Montgomery on injured reserve. Activated LB Danny Trevathan from injured reserve. Promoted RB Ryan Nall to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated S Ricardo Allen to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Anthony Walker from injured reserve. Signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster. Promoted S Jovanted Moffat to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve. Activated DL Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Ben Braden and WR Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated D tackle Raekwon Davis from injured reserve. Promoted WR Isaiah Ford and DE Jabaal Sheard to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Marcus Johnson from injured reserve. Signed OLB John Simon to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DL Caraun Reid and DB Jamal Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived OLB Sharif Finch.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Adam Beckman and Marco Rossi and Ds Calen Addison to the Iowa (AHL). Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Iowa.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Greg McKegg from Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F James Neal to a one-year contract. Assigned G Colten Ellis, F Dakota Joshua and D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL).

