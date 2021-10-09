Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Mike Foltynewicz elected free agency after clearing outright waivers. Sent RHPs Hunter Wood and OF Jason Martin outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Mike Fetters bullpen coach, Dave McKay first base coach, Tony Perezchica third base coach and Luis Ureta promoted to new role on the staff. Chris Cron coach, Robby Hammock quality control & catching coach, Matt Herges pitching coach, Drew Hedman co-hitting coach and Rick Short co-hitting coach will not return to the Major League coaching staff.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired third base coach Joey Cora.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired, signed and activated OF Boog Powell from the Gastonia in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed OF Daniel Fields on the disabled list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted OL Danny Isidora and TE Ross Travis to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted CB Jace Whittaker to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension through 2024.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB David Montgomery on injured reserve. Activated LB Danny Trevathan from injured reserve. Promoted RB Ryan Nall to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated S Ricardo Allen to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Anthony Walker from injured reserve. Signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster. Promoted S Jovanted Moffat to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted FB Nick Ralston and TE Jeremy Sprinkle to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve. Activated DL Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Ben Braden and WR Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated D tackle Raekwon Davis from injured reserve. Promoted WR Isaiah Ford and DE Jabaal Sheard to the active roster from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted CB Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Waived WR Dan Chisena.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted T Korey Cunningham to the active roster from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Place TE George Kittle on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Marcus Johnson from injured reserve. Signed OLB John Simon to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DL Caraun Reid and DB Jamal Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived OLB Sharif Finch.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted WR Antonio Grandy-Golden to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Andreas Borgman to Texas (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Adam Beckman and Marco Rossi and Ds Calen Addison to the Iowa (AHL). Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Iowa.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Greg McKegg from Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F James Neal to a one-year contract. Assigned G Colten Ellis, F Dakota Joshua and D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Nahuel Veyan.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Mat Robson and D Matt Cairns from Rochester (AHL). Signed G Brendon Bonello to a tryout contract.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Victor Hadfield.

TULSA OILERS — Signed G Mason McDonald.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.