Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Mike Foltynewicz elected free agency after clearing outright waivers. Sent RHPs Hunter Wood and OF Jason Martin outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Mike Fetters bullpen coach, Dave McKay first base coach, Tony Perezchica third base coach and Luis Ureta promoted to new role on the staff. Chris Cron coach, Robby Hammock quality control & catching coach, Matt Herges pitching coach, Drew Hedman co-hitting coach and Rick Short co-hitting coach will not return to the Major League coaching staff.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired third base coach Joey Cora.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired, signed and activated OF Boog Powell from the Gastonia in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed OF Daniel Fields on the disabled list.

BASKETBALL

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived G Langston Galloway.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted OL Danny Isidora and TE Ross Travis to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted CB Jace Whittaker to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated CB Kendall Sheffield from injured reserve. Waived TE Parker Hesse. Promoted WR Juwan Green and CB Chris Williamson to the active roster from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension through 2024.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted RB Rodney Smith and S Kenny Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB David Montgomery on injured reserve. Activated LB Danny Trevathan from injured reserve. Promoted RB Ryan Nall to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated S Ricardo Allen to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Anthony Walker from injured reserve. Signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster. Promoted S Jovanted Moffat to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted FB Nick Ralston and TE Jeremy Sprinkle to the active roster from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated CB Ronald Darby from injured reserve. Promoted WR Tyrie Cleveland to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted TE Shane Zylstra to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve. Activated DL Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Ben Braden and WR Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB Brett Hundley to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted K Matthew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated LB Willie Gray from injured reserve. Waived LB Darius Harris. Promoted DE Demone Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated CB Keisean Nixon and RB Jalen Richard from injured reserve. Placed CB Damon Arnette, TE Derek Carrier and CB Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated D tackle Raekwon Davis from injured reserve. Promoted WR Isaiah Ford and DE Jabaal Sheard to the active roster from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted CB Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Waived WR Dan Chisena.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Kenny Stills to the active roster. Released DL Christian Ringo. Promoted OT Jordan Mills to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted T Korey Cunningham to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Jonatthan Harrison on the practice squad injured list.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted DB Jarrod Wilson and TE Kenny Yeboah to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated LB Blake Cashman from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody White to the active roster. Promoted S Karl Joseph to the active roster from the practice squad. Released G Rashaad Coward.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Place TE George Kittle on injured reserve. Signed WR Travis Benjamin to the active roster. Promoted TE Tanner Hudson and QB Nate Sudfeld to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Cam Gill from injured reserve. Promoted TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Marcus Johnson from injured reserve. Signed OLB John Simon to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DL Caraun Reid and DB Jamal Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived OLB Sharif Finch.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted WR Antonio Grandy-Golden to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Released C Justin Scott and LW Tristan Mllin. Assigned C Tyler Sikura, RW Carson Meyer, LW BrendanGaunce, Cs Josh Dunne and Tyler Anle to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Andreas Borgman to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Dan Renouf, F Jonatan Berggren and D Luke Witkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Adam Beckman and Marco Rossi and Ds Calen Addison to the Iowa (AHL). Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Iowa.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Greg McKegg from Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Juuso Riikola and C Michael Chaput to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F James Neal to a one-year contract. Assigned G Colten Ellis, F Dakota Joshua and D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned RW William Lockwood and C Carson Focht to Abbotsford (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Nahuel Veyan.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Mat Robson and D Matt Cairns from Rochester (AHL). Signed G Brendon Bonello to a tryout contract.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Victor Hadfield.

TULSA OILERS — Signed G Mason McDonald.

