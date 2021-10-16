Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned LF Terrance Gore and LHP Dylan Lee to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Chris Martin and 1B Johan Camargo.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Justin Bruihl and RHP Evan Phillips. Reassigned LHP David Price and LF Billy McKinney to the minor leagues.

BASKETEBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Waived Gs Chris Clemons, Theo Pinson and Garrison Mathews and F Luke Kornet.

BROOKLYN NETS — Announced the contract conversion for Malik Fitts to a two-way contract. Waived F Devontae Cacok.

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Fs Stanley Johnson and Troy Baxter Jr. Announced a contract conversion for F Tyler Cook to a two-way contract.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Announced the contract conversion for C Tacko Fall and G R.J. Nembhard to two-way contracts. Waived Gs Mitch Ballock, Kyle Guy and Justin James.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Waived Gs Carlik Jones and Tyrell Terry, Fs Reron Hunt, Justin Jackson and E.J. Onu.

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Nik Stauskas.

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived Gs Jared Cunningham, Cassius Stanley and Derrick Walton Jr.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F/C Jordan Bell, Gs Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II, G/F L.J. Figueroa and F Axel Toupane.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived Gs Dante Exum and Christian Vital.

INDIANA PACERS — Waived Fs Justin Anderson and Bennie Boatwright, C Derek Culver, Gs Nate Hinton, Keifer Sykes and Terry Taylor.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived G Nate Darling and F Harry Gilles III.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived Gs Kris Dunn and David Stockton and F Matt Hurt.

MIAMI HEAT — Waived Gs Javonte Smart, Dru Smith and D.J. Stewart and F Micah Potter.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived Gs Jalen Lecque and Tremont Waters, F Wenyen Gabriel and C Javin DeLaurier.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Waived F Vincent Edwards.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived Gs Brandon Knight, Brandon Goodwin and M.J. Walker and F Aamir Simms.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived Fs Mamadi Diakite, Justin Jaworski and Olivier Sarr and G Zavier Simpson.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Re-signed C Wendell Carter Jr. to a rookie scale extension. Waived Gs Jeff Dowtin and Hassani Gravett and Fs B.J. Johnson and Admiral Schofield.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived G Shaquille Harrison.

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Chasson Randle.

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Waived Fs Marquese Chriss and Patrick Patterson and G Quinn Cook.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Emanuel Terry.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived G Ashton Hagans and Breein Tyree and F Ish Wainright.

UTAH JAZZ — Announced the contract conversion for F Malik Fitts to a two-way contract. Waived F Nino Johnson.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived C Jaime Echenique and Gs Jordan Goodwin and Devontae Shuler.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Josh Miles and DL Jordan Phillips from injured reserve. Placed OL Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. Promoted TE Ross Travis to the active roster from the practice squad and OL Danny Isidora and LB Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Rashod Bateman and OL Tyre Phillips from injured reserve. Promoted RB Le’Veon Bell and OT Andre Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey and G Deonte Brown on injured reserve. Promoted P Ryan Winslow and RB Spencer Brown to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed G Michael Jordan from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted RB Artavis Pierce (COVID-19 replacement) and OL Dieter Eiselen to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted RB Trayveon Williams (standard promotion) and LB Joe Bachie (COVID-19 replacement) to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed G D’Ante Smith on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DT Sheldon Day and CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived TE Connor Davis from injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to the active roster. Waived T Brandon Knight.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated WR Jerryu Jeudy and RB Mike Boone from injured reserve. Placed DB Mike Ford on injured reserve. Promoted WRs John Brown and Tyrie Cleveland to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promote WR Geronimo Allison and CB Nickell Roby-Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OT Laremy Tunsil on injured reserve. Activated WR Nico Collins from injured reserve. Released LB Joe Thomas. Promoted OLs Lane Taylor and Cole Toner to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed QB Jeff Driskel to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed K Rodrigo Blankenship on injured reserve. Activated WR T.Y. Hilton. Promoted K Michael Badgley and S Jordan Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted G K.C. McDermott and WR Laquon Treadwell to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Matthew Wright to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Promoted DE Demone Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated QB Marcus Mariota from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted DE Breiden Fehoko and LB Cole Christian to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DB Donte Deayon to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated QB Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve. Promoted WRs Isaiah Ford and Kirk Merritt to the active roster from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted TE Luke Stocker to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LT Isaiah Wynn from the COVID-19 list. Promoted C/G James Ferentz to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB Cam Brown from injured reserve. Promoted WR Dante Pettis and T Korey Cunningham to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated OT Zach Banner from injured reserve. Placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted WR —Phillip Dorsett and QB Jake Luton to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed QB Russell Wilson and RB Chris Carson on injured reserve. Activated CB Tre Brown and C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and T David Steinmetz to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived LW Derek Grant and D Greg Pateryn.

BUFFALO SABRES — Claimed D Christian Wolanin off waivers from Los Angeles.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled C Justin Danforth from Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL). Placed LW Brendan Lemieux on the COVID-19 protocol list.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed G David Rittich on the COVID-19 protocol list.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Sent RW Tyce Thompson to Utica (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Mathial Laferriere and Keean Washkurak to Springfield (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned G Amir Mifakhov to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Florida (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Signed G Andrew D’Agostini. Signed F Max Coatta to a professional tryout contact.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced Cincinnati’s D Nick Boka has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Indy on Oct. 14.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Ryan Edquist, D Adam Parsells and F Weiland Parrish.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Traded F Nick Jermain to Fort Wayne. Released D Andrew McLean and G Kade Phipps.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded F Taylor Ross to Wichita. Released F Dean Balsamo.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Colton Leiter. Released G Bailey Brkin.

READING ROYALS — Released G Ryan Ruck, Fs Ryan Marker and Hunter Cloutier.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo.

WHEELING NAILERS – Released G Michael Barrett, Fs Zach Whit and Cameron Hough.

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded F Alex Berardinelli to Norfolk.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Corbin Kaczperski, Fs Jake Coleman and Neil Robinson. Released F Canon Pieper.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.