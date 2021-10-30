Saturday’s Transactions

On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled G Leandro Bolmaro from Iowa (G League).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated CB Stephon Gilmore from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced head coach Matt Nagy remains under COVID-19 protocol and special team coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Khalid Kareem to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted HB Trayveon Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted CB Tim Harris and S Jovante Moffat to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Jordan Glasgow from injured reserve and DE Dayo Odeyingbo from the reserve/NFI list. Waived DT Khalil Davis and RB Jordan Wilkins. Promoted RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Kendall Blanton to the active roster. Promoted DBs Antoine Brooks and Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Patrick Laird to the active roster. Promoted LB Vince Biegel and CB Jamal Perry to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed FB Tory Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DL Eli Ankou and RB Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned C Oskar Steen to Providence (AHL) from loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned F Vladimir Tkachev to Ontario (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL) loan. Signed C Kameron Kielly to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed C Colt Conrad to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Ben Owen to a standard player contract (SPC).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Returned F Bobby McMann to Toronto (AHL) from loan.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Hayden Hawkey to a standard player contract (SPC).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned D Kevin Lohan to Syracuse (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Loaned D Nick Albano to Springfield (AHL).

