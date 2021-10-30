Saturday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled G Leandro Bolmaro from Iowa (G League).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated CB Stephon Gilmore from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Announced head coach Matt Nagy remains under COVID-19 protocol and special team coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for Sunday’s game against San Francisco.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Khalid Kareem to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted HB Trayveon Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted CB Tim Harris and S Jovante Moffat to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Jordan Glasgow from injured reserve and DE Dayo Odeyingbo from the reserve/NFI list. Waived DT Khalil Davis and RB Jordan Wilkins. Promoted RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Kendall Blanton to the active roster. Promoted DBs Antoine Brooks and Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Patrick Laird to the active roster. Promoted LB Vince Biegel and CB Jamal Perry to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed FB Tory Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DL Eli Ankou and RB Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Returned C Oskar Steen to Providence (AHL) from loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned F Vladimir Tkachev to Ontario (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL) loan. Signed C Kameron Kielly to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed C Colt Conrad to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Ben Owen to a standard player contract (SPC).
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Returned F Bobby McMann to Toronto (AHL) from loan.
READING ROYALS — Signed G Hayden Hawkey to a standard player contract (SPC).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned D Kevin Lohan to Syracuse (AHL).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Loaned D Nick Albano to Springfield (AHL).
