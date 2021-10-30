Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that it has approved a roster substitution for the Houston Astros due to MLB’s joint COVID-19 protocols for C Jason Castro. As a result, Castro will be replaced by catcher Garrett Stubbs on Houston’s active World Series roster. In accordance with MLB Postseason rules, Stubbs may remain on the active roster until Castro is approved to be reinstated from the COVID-19 Related Injured List.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Brooklyn Nets F Kevin Durant for his actions on October 29.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled G Leandro Bolmaro from Iowa (G League).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted LB Daren Bates and OLB James Vaughters to the active roster from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted TE Kahale Warring to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated CB Stephon Gilmore from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DE Darryl Johnson on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced head coach Matt Nagy remains under COVID-19 protocol and special team coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. Activated OL Larry Borom from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Khalid Kareem to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted HB Trayveon Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted CB Tim Harris and S Jovante Moffat to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Kelvin Joseph from injured reserve. Promoted DT Justin Hamilton to the active roster fro the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Albert Okwuegbunam and LB Jonas Griffith from injured reserve. Promoted LB Barrington Wade to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve. Promoted S Jalen Elliott and TE Brock Wright to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DL Eric Bank to the practice squad. Released CB Shakur Brown from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed C Justin Britt on injured reserve. Signed OL Cole Tanner to the active roster. Promoted LB Hardy Nickerson and OL Lane Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed P Johnny Townsend to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Jordan Glasgow from injured reserve and DE Dayo Odeyingbo from the reserve/NFI list. Waived DT Khalil Davis and RB Jordan Wilkins. Promoted RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DT Justin Jones from injured reserve. Waived DL Forrest Merrill.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Kendall Blanton to the active roster. Promoted DBs Antoine Brooks and Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Patrick Laird to the active roster. Promoted LB Vince Biegel and CB Jamal Perry to the active roster from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted TE Luke Stocker and DE Kenny Willekes to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted DL Daniel Ekuale to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Jarrad Davis from injured reserve. Signed LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster. Released S Jarrod Wilson. Promoted QB Josh Johnson and DE Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed OT Jordan Mills to active roster. Placed G Andrus Peat on injured reserve. Waived RB Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve. Promoted RB Jordan Howard and TE Richard Rodgers to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated S K’Von Wallace from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted DE Taco Charlton to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated DT Kevin Givens from injured reserve and DE Jordan Willis from the exempt list. Placed DT Javon Kinlaw and S Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve. Promoted TE Jordan Matthews and S Kai Nacua to the active roster from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted LB Tanner Muse to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted WR Cyril Grayson to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed FB Tory Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DL Eli Ankou and RB Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted C Keith Ismael and T David Steinmetz to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned C Oskar Steen to Providence (AHL) from loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned F Vladimir Tkachev to Ontario (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Kevin Lohan to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL) loan. Signed C Kameron Kielly to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed C Colt Conrad to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Ben Owen to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Philip Beaulieu from the reserve list. Place D Eric Roy on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Jake Kearley from the reserve list. Placed F Austin McIlmurray on the reserve list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Brett Gravelle. Acquired G Ryan Edquist from the emergency goalie backup list (EBUG) and signed him to the active roster.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Returned F Bobby McMann to Toronto (AHL) from loan.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned D Kevin Lohan to Syracuse (AHL).

READING RAILERS — Signed G Hayden Hawkey to the active roster.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Loaned D Nick Albano to Springfield (AHL).

