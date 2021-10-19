On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Scotland wins toss, elects to bat against Papua New Guinea

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 5:58 am
< a min read
      

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland won the toss and elected to bat against Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup in Oman on Tuesday.

Scotland upset Bangladesh in their opening Group B match on Sunday and has brought in fast bowler Alasdair Evans for Safyaan Sharif, who was wicketless in the first match after conceding 26 runs.

Papua New Guinea lost its T20 World Cup debut to co-host Oman by 10 wickets on Sunday. It also made one bowling change, fast bowler Chad Soper for Damien Ravu, who returned 0-28 against Oman.

In the late game on Tuesday, an upbeat Oman will take on Bangladesh.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 10th Annual Pacific Information...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska