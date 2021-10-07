Trending:
Seahawks without starting RB Chris Carson against Rams

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams because of a neck issue.

Carson did not practice all week and was considered a game-time decision. He was declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff of the NFC West showdown. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the neck issue is something Carson has dealt with in the past, but it flared up after last Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

With Carson out, Alex Collins will start, but it leaves just three healthy running back on the roster for the Seahawks.

Seattle also did not activate tight end Gerald Everett from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday’s game against his former team.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SEATTLE

Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, LB Chris Garrett, OL Alaric Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins and DL Bobby Brown III.

Seahawks: DB John Reid, RB Chris Carson, T Stone Forsythe, T Jake Curhan, DT Robert Nkemdiche.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

