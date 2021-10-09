Seattle 4, Vancouver 1

Vancouver 1 0 — 1 Seattle 2 2 — 4

First Half_1, Seattle, O’Neill, 1 (Rowe), 5th minute; 2, Seattle, Benezet, 2 (Bruin), 14th; 3, Vancouver, White, 10 (Gauld), 45th+1.

Second Half_4, Seattle, Bruin, 3, 55th; 5, Seattle, Leo Chu, 1, 90th+2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Evan Newton; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Spencer Richey, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Gaspar, Vancouver, 35th; Gomez Andrade, Seattle, 42nd; Benezet, Seattle, 43rd; Gauld, Vancouver, 72nd.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Peter Balciunas, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

A_31,842.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski; Deiber Caicedo, Ryan Gauld, Patrick Metcalfe (Janio Bikel, 71st), Leonard Owusu (Marcus Godinho, 71st), Russell Teibert (Michael Baldisimo, 71st); Cristian Dajome (Tosaint Ricketts, 78th), Brian White.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Abdoulaye Cissoko (Leo Chu, 85th), Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O’Neill; Josh Atencio, Joao Paulo, Jimmy Medranda, Kelyn Rowe; Nicolas Benezet (Danny Leyva, 71st), Will Bruin, Fredy Montero.

