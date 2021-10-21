Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City hit the pitch

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Sporting Kansas City (15-7-7) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (17-6-7)

Seattle; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -108, Sporting Kansas City +263, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City take the field.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Sounders put together an 11-5-6 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 8-1-3 in home games. Seattle averaged 2.4 goals on 5.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall and 6-2-2 on the road a season ago. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and had 26 assists.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Hernandez.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death