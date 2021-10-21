Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City hit the pitch

Sporting Kansas City (15-7-7) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (17-6-7)

Seattle; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -108, Sporting Kansas City +263, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City take the field.

The Sounders put together an 11-5-6 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 8-1-3 in home games. Seattle averaged 2.4 goals on 5.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall and 6-2-2 on the road a season ago. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and had 26 assists.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Hernandez.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

