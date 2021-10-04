On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SEC fines Kentucky $250,000 after fans rush field vs Florida

The Associated Press
October 4, 2021 4:06 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $250,000 for violating its access to competition area policy after fans rushed the field at the end of the Wildcats’ 20-13 victory over then-No. 10 Florida last Saturday.

A conference release Monday said the school was fined for a third policy offense. Its previous violation and fine occurred following a game against Mississippi State in 2018.

A crowd of 61,632 watched Kentucky (5-0, 3-0) earn its first home victory over Florida since 1986 and first over a Top-10 opponent since 2010. The No. 16 Wildcats also ended a 16-game home losing streak against the Gators and are ranked for the first time this season entering Saturday night’s meeting against LSU (3-2, 1-1).

___

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks